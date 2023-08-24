Black students singled out at Florida school assembly: Reports

(NewsNation) — A Florida elementary school is facing backlash, and an investigation by its school district, after parents say their Black students were singled out at an assembly.

Local news outlet WESH reported only Black students at Bunnell Elementary School in Flagler County were called into an assembly Friday about low standardized test scores.

“You left the white children to continue their education, and the Black children had to go out to be talked about the consequences of not being successful,” a parent told WESH.

During the assembly, the students were shown a PowerPoint presentation, which Flagler County School District shared with WESH.

On one page, it said, “(African Americans) have underperformed on standardized assessment for the last past three years… Only 32% are at Level 3 or higher.”

Parents who spoke to WESH said school staff made alarming comments to children during the assembly.

“If they’re not successful when they are older, they could end up being killed or go to jail,” one mom, who spoke anonymously to the news outlet, said as an example.

Other parents told WFTV the same, adding they were not notified about the conversation before it happened.

“They segregated our kids (in) 2023, and they segregated our babies, these are babies. They still play with action figures and play superheroes,” the parents said to WFTV.

In a statement posted to Flager County School District’s website, interim superintendent Lashakia Moore said she sat down with the principal of Bunnell Elementary School after the assembly, and there was “no malice intended in planning this student outreach.”

“However, sometimes, when you try to think ‘outside the box,’ you forget why the box is there,” Moore wrote. “While the desire to help this particular subgroup of students is to be commended, how this was done does not meet the expectations we desire among Flagler Schools. We want our parents and guardians to actively participate in their children’s educational successes. Without informing them of this assembly or of the plans to raise these scores, our parents were not properly engaged.”

Moore said this particular issue is still being investigated, but she is continuing to work with the principal and her team.

“From this point forward, all of our schools will engage our parents, no matter what group or subgroup their children may be in, in our continued efforts to raise achievement among all students,” Moore said.