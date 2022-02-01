Bomb threats made to historically Black schools across US

FILE – A graduation themed printed mural is seen on the Howard University campus, July 6, 2021, in Washington. At least six historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia were responding to bomb threats Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 with many of them locking down their campuses for a time. Howard University was also the subject of a bomb threat before dawn, but later gave an all-clear to students and staff, WTOP reported. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(NewsNation Now) — A growing number of historically Black colleges and universities across the country reported bomb threats Tuesday at the start Black History Month.

Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis closed Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat notice, university officials announced on social media.

Harris-Stowe officials said in a news release that the FBI was contacted and facilities were closed “out of an abundance of caution” while law enforcement agencies check all campus facilities.

“We are working with the proper authorities to thoroughly investigate this potential threat,” the university said. “The safety of our campus community is paramount, and we are taking every step, in conjunction with campus safety, law enforcement and the FBI to ensure the well-being of our community.”

On Tuesday, the growing number HBCUs reporting bomb threats also included:

Both the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating, the agencies said in separate statements.

At least six other HBCUs had to either lock down or postpone classes on Monday due to bomb threat notices in five states and the District of Columbia.

In Georgia, Albany State University warned students and faculty on social media Monday that “a bomb threat has been issued to Albany State University’s academic buildings.”

All ASU classes were briefly postponed and the school has since said it is safe for students to return to campus.

School officials at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, told students to stay in their dormitories Monday morning.

After a search for any suspicious devices, the university gave an all-clear later in the day.

At Bowie State University in Maryland, school officials told everyone on campus to shelter in place until more information was available. Explosives-detecting dogs and bomb technicians were helping campus police sweep buildings, the state fire marshal’s office said in a statement.

The campus reopened later Monday after a search by local, state and federal law officers found no explosive devices, school officials said.

Similar scenes played out Monday at Howard University in Washington, D.C., Bethune-Cookman University’s campus in Daytona Beach, Florida, and at Delaware State University.

Monday’s bomb scares came one day before the start of Black History Month and less than a month after a series of bomb threats were made to multiple historically Black universities on Jan. 4.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the threats “are certainly disturbing and the White House is in touch with the interagency partners, including federal law enforcement leadership on this.

“We’re relieved to hear that Howard and Bethune-Cookman universities have been given the all-clear and will continue to monitor these reports,” Psaki said, adding that President Joe Biden is aware of the threats.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.