Buffalo State College responds after video shows instructor saying she’s ‘sick of talking about Black Lives Matter’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — The president of Buffalo State College is disavowing statements a part-time professor made about Black Lives Matter.

A 15-second video is circulating on social media in which an instructor at the college is heard saying, “I am sick of talking about Black Lives Matter.”

University President Kate Conway-Turner posted a statement on Facebook Monday saying, “Let me be absolutely clear — Black Lives Matter at Buffalo State College.”

The university president says the remarks were made by a part-time instructor and that the college does not yet have information on the full context of what she was saying.

“While free expression and debate is welcome on our campus and in our classrooms, we must always recognize that free speech is not without consequence for those it reaches,” Conway-Turner wrote. “At its core, Black Lives Matter is a human rights statement.”

The statement does not mention whether the instructor will be disciplined, but Conway-Turner says she’s asked for a review of what happened.

WIVB contributed to this report.