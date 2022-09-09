Brigham Young University is a university located in Provo, Utah. It is owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

(NewsNation) — Brigham Young University Athletics said it could not find evidence to corroborate an allegation that someone yelled a racial slur at a Black volleyball player from Duke University during a game.

“From our extensive review, we have not found any evidence to corroborate the allegation that fans engaged in racial heckling or uttered racial slurs at the event,” BYU Athletics said in a statement.

To review the allegations, BYU Athletics said it reached out to more than 50 people who were at the game, including: Duke athletic department personnel and student-athletes; BYU athletic department personnel and student-athletes; event security and management, as well as fans. It also looked at surveillance footage “from all camera angles” from the game, and removed broadcasting audio to better hear noise from the stands.

“Our fight is against racism, not against any individual or any institution. Each person impacted has strong feelings and experiences, which we honor, and we encourage others to show similar civility and respect. We remain committed to rooting out racism wherever it is found,” BYU said.

Last month, Rachel Richardson, a 19-year-old sophomore player and outside hitter, said she and her teammates were “targeted and racially heckled” during the match.

“The slurs and comments grew into threats which caused us to feel unsafe,” Richardson said in a statement on Twitter.

Richardson’s godmother, Lesa Pamplin, was the first to bring attention to the allegations, posting on social media that her goddaughter was called a slur every time she served.

In response, Brigham Young University banned a person, identified by Duke, sitting in the fan section from all future events, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. However, the school said in a statement Friday that it found no evidence that the banned person was responsible. That ban has since been lifted.

“BYU sincerely apologizes to that fan for any hardship the ban has caused,” BYU Athletics said in the statement.

In her own statement Friday after BYU announced its findings, Duke athletic director Nina King said she is standing with Richardson.

“The 18 members of the Duke University volleyball team are exceptionally strong women who represent themselves, their families and Duke University with the utmost integrity,” King said. “We unequivocally stand with and champion them, especially when their character is called into question. Duke Athletics believes in respect, equality, and inclusiveness and we do not tolerate hate and bias.”

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, some have said BYU still has blind spots on race that need to be addressed.

A report released in February 2021 found students of color often “feel isolated and unsafe” as a result of their experiences with racism at the university. The report said students reported hearing slurs daily, according to the Tribune.