Corporate response to social justice reform following George Floyd’s murder

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — It’s been nearly a year since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis. His death sparked international protests and forced a national reckoning on race in America.

Since then, several major companies have announced plans for reform in their own policies.

Some of those plans included more diverse and inclusive work environments, partnerships with Black-owned businesses, and donating money to organizations that fight for racial and social justice.

Ramcess Jean-Louis, the Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Verizon Media, says those values have always been important to the company, but more so in the wake of police killings of Black Americans.

“It was important for us to build out our racial justice strategy to really help bring about some of the change we’d like to see within our organization as well as in our society,” said Jean-Louis.

You can watch the full interview with Ramcess Jean-Louis in the player above.