(NewsNation) — Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump said the Grand Rapids police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black immigrant needs to be fired and charged.

Video released Wednesday shows Patrick Lyoya, 26, being shot by the officer on April 4. Footage shows the officer struggling with Lyoya before fatally shooting him from behind while on the ground.

Police in Grand Rapids, Michigan, released four videos, including cellphone footage showing the shooting that was recorded by a passenger in Lyoya’s car.

Crump, who has represented the families of other Black people killed by police, said the officer could have done much more to avoid shooting Lyoya.

“This officer failed to follow the basic training,” he said at an emotional news conference. “This could have ended so differently.”

Crump pointed out that Russian troops have been widely condemned for reportedly shooting civilians in the head, as Lyoya was.

“Why aren’t we condemning police officers here in the United States of America shooting unarmed Black civilians in the back of the head?” he asked.

Local officials said Lyoya had his car stopped because of an issue with a license plate. State Police are investigating the shooting.

“It was a traffic stop,” Crump said. “Think about it. This wasn’t a felony offense. This wasn’t even a moving violation.”

Peter Lyoya, Patrick Lyoya’s father who brought his six children from Congo in 2014 to escape violence, said through a translator that he is heartbroken to see it happen in the United States.

“My life was Patrick, my son,” Peter Lyoya said. “You see my son has been killed like an animal by this police officer. … I’m asking for justice for Patrick.”

More than 100 people marched to Grand Rapids City Hall ahead of a city commission meeting Tuesday night, and hundreds of protestors took to the streets again Wednesday after the video was released, NewsNation local affiliate WOOD said. The march included a moment of silence for Lyoya.

Demonstrators said the officer escalated the situation and called for him to be arrested, WOOD reported.

Police have not yet released the officer’s name, though demonstrators and Lyoya’s family have called for it.