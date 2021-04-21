George Floyd case draws similarities to Sandra Bland case

(NewsNation Now) — The case involving George Floyd’s death at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has brought up other recent cases involving police, including Sandra Bland’s.

In 2015, Bland was found hanged in a Texas jail cell three days after a confrontational traffic stop with a white state trooper.

Her death was ruled a suicide and a trooper was fired for his actions during the stop.

Four years ago, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Sandra Bland Act. The compromise that reached his desk added de-escalation training and independent investigations of county jail deaths, but the end product disappointed Bland’s family, who felt it didn’t address the circumstances leading up to her death.

Cannon Lambert, an attorney for the Bland family, said the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial provides “a reason to have hope.”

