LIVE: Lawmakers meet on violence against Asian Americans in wake of Georgia killings

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — House lawmakers are holding a hearing Thursday on violence against Asian Americans following a recent rise in attacks since the coronavirus entered the U.S., including a deadly shooting in Georgia this week that targeted women of Asian descent.

Actor Daniel Dae Kim, bicameral Democratic legislators, nonprofit leaders and scholars will testify before a House subcommittee Thursday, starting at 10 a.m. EDT.

Since the hearing was announced, a series of shootings at three Atlanta-area spas Tuesday night left eight people dead, six of them women of Asian descent.

Five people were shot Tuesday at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor near Woodstock, about 30 miles north of Atlanta. Four of the victims died. Then later that evening, police found three women shot to death at Gold Spa in Atlanta, and another woman dead at Aromatherapy Spa across the street.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that its diplomats have confirmed that four of the victims who died were women of Korean descent.

A 21-year-old white man, Robert Aaron Long, suspected in the shooting has been taken into custody and charged with murder.

Many have raised concerns that the shootings are the latest in a string of hate crimes against Asian Americans, though police have suggested the suspect may have had other motives.

Asian American lawmakers have expressed heartbreak on social media and emphasized the need to support Asian American communities during this moment. The official Twitter account of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus wrote that its members are “horrified by the news … at a time when we’re already seeing a spike in anti-Asian violence.”

Many lawmakers acknowledged a heightened sense of fear among Asian Americans as a result of the increasing number of hate incidents.

Rep. Judy Chu of California, who will speak at the hearing Thursday, reminded people of the effect of anti-Asian rhetoric.

“As we wait for more details to emerge, I ask everyone to remember that hurtful words and rhetoric have real life consequences,” she wrote on Twitter. “Please stand up, condemn this violence, and help us #StopAsianHate.”

Racism against Asian Americans has long been an ugly thread of U.S. history and was enshrined into law in the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which was designed to prevent Chinese American laborers from entering the U.S. as a result of widespread xenophobia.

Recent attacks, including the killing of an 84-year-old San Francisco man in February, have raised concerns about worsening hostilities toward Asian Americans. Nearly 3,800 incidents have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a California-based reporting center for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and its partner advocacy groups, since March 2020. Nationally, women reported more than double the number of hate incidents compared with men.

Police in several major cities saw a sharp uptick in Asian-targeted hate crimes between 2019 and 2020, according to data collected by the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.

New York City went from three incidents to 27, Los Angeles from seven to 15, and Denver had three incidents in 2020 — the first reported there in six years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Reporting by AP’s Christine Fernando and Terry Tang.