Police apology for wrongful detention ‘insensitive’: Lawyer

LANSING, Mich. (NewsNation) — The Lansing Police Department is apologizing after mistakenly detaining a 12-year-old Black child in what it is calling an “unfortunate case of ‘wrong place, wrong time.'”

Tashawn Bernard was taking out the garbage last week as police were searching for a car theft suspect the department said was wearing clothes similar to what Bernard had on.

Police handcuffed the 12-year-old and placed him in the back of a patrol car. He was ultimately released once they realized their mistake.

Michael Bernard, Tashawn’s father, said he could sense something was wrong when his son was taking longer than usual to bring out the trash. When he went outside, he said, his son “had cuffs on and police were standing around him.”

The Bernard family’s lawyers, Ayanna and Rico Neal, said Tashawn is “traumatized” so much he “doesn’t want to go outside anymore.”

In a post to Facebook, Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee apologized for the mistake’s impact on Bernard.

“I’m asking for the community to consider all the facts of the situation before making a judgment,” Sosebee said.

However, Rico Neal argued Sosobee’s apology was “underhanded and insensitive.”

The lawyer criticized the department’s initial apology saying Bernard was in the “wrong place at the wrong time.”

“He was at home at home doing the chores that were asked of him by his father,” he said.

The attorney explained that in the end, the Bernard family was not satisfied with the given apology.

“It’s more of an underhanded apology, and an attempt by the city to simply sweep this under the rug,” he added.

The Bernard family wants the Lansing Police Department to take accountability for what happened, demanding that disciplinary actions be taken in response to the wrongful detaining. The lawyers also suggested the department be required to go through cultural training.

“We want accountability, transparency and justice in this matter,” Ayanna Neal said.