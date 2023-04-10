Lawsuit filed against Michigan cop charged with killing Patrick Lyoya

Peter Lyoya wipes his eyes after looking at video of his son’s shooting during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Detroit. The family of Patrick Lyoya, a Black motorist fatally shot by a white police officer in Grand Rapids, Mich., filed a lawsuit Wednesday in federal court against the now-former officer and the city of Grand Rapids. The civil rights suit on behalf of Lyoya’s family alleges unnecessary, illegal and excessive force and gross negligence by then-Officer Christopher Schurr. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

(NewsNation) — Attorneys Ben Crump and Ven Johnson announced a lawsuit against the Michigan police officer convicted of killing Patrick Lyoya, an immigrant from Congo, in April 2022.

“This is simply a case of driving while Black,” Crump said in a press conference. “This is part of a systemic problem.”

Officer Christopher Schurr was charged with second-degree murder last June after he shot Lyoya, 26, in the back of the head while he was on the ground following a traffic stop.

The criminal case against Schurr is set for Oct. 24, but attorneys for the Lyoya family have filed a civil lawsuit. Schurr requested the case dismissed on the grounds of governmental immunity.

During an emotional press conference, the attorneys highlighted affidavits from two law enforcement experts who reviewed video and gave the opinion that Schurr was using excessive, unnecessary force.

“‘If somebody resists arrest, it does not give an officer an absolutely constitutional right to use excessive, deadly force,” Johnson said.

Schurr, who is white, told Lyoya he stopped his car because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle. Johnson and Crump say the video shows Schurr would not have been able to view the license plate on the car until after he had already begun pursuing Lyoya.

Roughly a minute into the stop, after being asked to produce a driver’s license, Lyoya exited the car, turning his back and beginning to walk away. After Schurr grabbed him, Lyoya began to run.

According to officials, Schurr caught him quickly, and the two struggled across a front lawn. The officer demanded Lyoya “let go” of Schurr’s taser before he fired the fatal shot.

Johnson and Crump focused on the fact that Lyoya wasn’t striking at Schurr or threatening him even as Schurr chased and grabbed him. They allege, based on the expert testimony, that Schurr violated by grabbing his taser during a close-contact altercation.

Johnson argued the taser was a “red herring” because it had been used twice prior to Lyoya grabbing it. Out of cartridges, the taser would only have been able to be used to “drive stun” someone, which involves placing the taser directly against skin. Johnson argued Lyoya would not have known this, meaning the taser was no longer a threat to Schurr’s life.

The confrontation and shooting were recorded on video by a bystander. The incident sparked protests from those demanding Schurr be fired.

“You have to ask yourself why we don’t see videos like this with white citizens,” Crump said.

Schurr was fired from the force two months after the shooting. Prior to that, he was put on leave while state police investigated and prosecutor Chris Becker decided whether to pursue charges.

“Two words: about time. What took so long?” Johnson said. “They knew this was excessive force and they put him on paid leave while the family buried their son in the middle of the rain.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.