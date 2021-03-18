Louisville police chief on her mission to rebuild trust, implement reforms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — In a city still reeling from Breonna Taylor’s death and the aftermath, Louisville, Kentucky, has a new police chief.



Chief Erika Shields has been on the job since Jan. 19.

Previously, Shields was the Chief of Police in Atlanta and part of that police force for more than two decades.

NewsNation sat down with Chief Shields to talk about how she’s trying to rebuild trust in her department, implement reforms and help her officers understand the often-painful history between the police and people of color.

