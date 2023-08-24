Majority of Hispanics in US are citizens, data shows

FILE – An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident sits on a desk on on April 5, 2020, in Detroit. A coding error in an annual survey by the U.S. Census Bureau has offered unprecedented insight into how large numbers of Brazilians in the U.S. identify as Hispanic. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(NewsNation) — The majority of Hispanic Americans in the U.S. are citizens, with immigrants making up a declining share of the group, new research finds.

Data from Pew Research Center revealed changing demographics within the Hispanic-American community, including shifts in heritage and immigration status.

Dominicans, Venezuelans and Guatemalans are the fastest-growing ethnic groups in the community, though Mexican Americans still make up the largest population, with 37.2 Americans having Mexican heritage. Puerto Ricans, Salvadorans and Cubans also make up significant shares of the population.

Immigrants are also making up a declining share of the Hispanic American community, with 32% of Hispanic Americans identifying as immigrants, down from 37% in 2010. The number of Hispanic-Americans with citizenship has also risen to 81% from 74% in 2010.

Among those who are immigrants, nearly four in five have lived in the U.S. for at least a decade. English proficiency has also increased; 72% of Hispanic Americans are now considered proficient in the language, up from 65% in 2010.

The makeup of the Hispanic community in the U.S. also varies widely based on geography, with communities in the Northeast tending to be more diverse than those in other regions.