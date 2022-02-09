Officers charged in connection with Floyd protests in Dallas

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — Two Dallas police officers are facing felony charges for their conduct during protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death, according to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney John Creuzot announced the charges Wednesday after his office spent more than a year working to identify officers who may have committed crimes during the May 2020 protests.

Both officers face multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant and official oppression.

According to the district attorney, Senior Cpl. Ryan Mabry shot three people with a 40-millimeter launcher May 30, 2020. Senior Cpl. Melvin Williams also allegedly fired the weapon at three people that day.

Williams, who is also accused of an assault July 18, 2021, was fired from the Dallas Police Department last month.

Creuzot, in a news release, thanked the community for helping gather video evidence and locating the people involved.

The District Attorney’s Office is still collecting evidence. Information can be submitted by emailing protestreport@dallascounty.org or calling 214-653-3714.