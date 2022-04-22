Peter Lyoya holds up a picture of his son Patrick Lyoya, 26, in his home in Lansing, Mich., April 14, 2022. Patrick was face-down on the ground when he was fatally shot in the head by a Grand Rapids Police officer after resisting arrest on April 4, 2022. Grand Rapids police released four videos from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop. (AP Photo/Anna Nichols)

(NewsNation) — Hundreds of people gathered for the funeral service of Patrick Lyoya to remember the Congolese immigrant who was killed by a Grand Rapids police officer and continue their calls for justice.

The service was held Friday, 18 days after Lyoya died.

During the funeral, civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton called on Grand Rapids police to release the name of the officer who shot Lyoya. Police have said they will not do so unless the officer is charged, NewsNation affiliate WOOD reported.

“Are you setting a legal precedent now that if a policeman kills somebody on videotape that he’s holding down and shoots in the back of the head, that if the grand jury doesn’t charge him, that we will never know his name?” Sharpton said, according to the station. “I come from New York to tell you that we’re not going to let that precedent stand.”

Lyoya, 26, came to the United States with his family as refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo. He had two daughters, WOOD reports.

In his obituary, Lyoya was remembered as a “warm and loving person” who loved soccer, dancing, holiday gatherings with his family and making others laugh.

He was killed after a traffic stop in Western Michigan on April 4. An independent autopsy later confirmed Lyoya was shot in the back of the head by a police officer while facedown on the ground.

On Friday, Lyoya lay in a casket with the flag of Congo draped over it, and a sign reading “It’s our right to live” in both English and Swahili. Lyoya’s parents, Dorcas and Peter, wore black sweatshirts with their son’s picture on the front and “Justice for Patrick” on a sleeve.

Dorcas Lyoya sobbed as mourners filed in to pay their respects, tears running down her cheek as music played. Outside the church, people wore T-shirts with “Justice For Patrick Lyoya” on one side and “It’s Our Right to Live!” on the other.

“I want this family to know, Patrick came here looking for a better life and ran into an America that we know too well,” Sharpton said, according to WOOD. “And we won’t stop until we change this country. We won’t stop till we turn this country around. We built this country, we made this country, we made it the richest country in the world and we never got paid. But you’re going to give justice. You’re going give fairness. You’re going to turn this country around. You’re going to give justice for Patrick.”

U.S. Rep Brenda Lawrence, Michigan’s only Black Congress member, read a proclamation in Lyoya’s memory, saying he was an American of great distinction.

“This is personal to me. This is my family. You are my family. This is my community,” she said. “And if I don’t stand up, who will?”