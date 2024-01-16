Poll: Americans not optimistic on achieving racial equality

(NewsNation) — Despite strides that have been made in racial equality over the past 60 years, Americans remain largely pessimistic about the future of progress.

A Pew Research Center poll asked respondents about the country’s ability to ensure racial equality for everyone, regardless of race or ethnicity, in their lifetime. More Americans say they are pessimistic (44%) than optimistic (28%).

The results of an April 2023 survey were included in Pew’s August 2023 report on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. 60 years after his “March on Washington.” A federal holiday recognizing him was observed Monday.

More than half (52%) of respondents said efforts to ensure equal rights have not gone far enough, while 27% said efforts have been about right.

Among those two groups, nearly a quarter of Black respondents (23%) said it was “not at all likely” that there would be equality for all in their lifetime. Combined with the 37% who said it was “not too likely,” more than half of Black respondents (60%) have an overall pessimistic view about the prospect of equal rights.

Hispanic respondents had the most positive outlook, with 31% saying they were either somewhat or very optimistic about the country’s ability to ensure racial equality. Among those who said equality efforts have not gone far enough or been about right, 63% of Hispanics said it is somewhat, very or extremely likely there will be equality for all in their lifetime.