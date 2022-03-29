FILE – In this May 4, 2005 file photo, Emmett Till’s photo is seen on his grave marker in Alsip, Ill. Legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime in the U.S. is expected to be signed into law next week by President Joe Biden. The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act was years in the making. (Robert A. Davis/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden will sign into law Tuesday the first federal legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime after the U.S. Senate passed the bill by unanimous consent this month.

The legislation is named for 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was visiting relatives in Mississippi, from his home in Chicago in 1955 when it was alleged that he whistled at a white woman. He was kidnapped, beaten and shot in the head. A large metal fan also was tied to his neck with barbed wire. Till’s body then was thrown into a river. His mother insisted on an open funeral casket to show the world what had been done to her child.

Till’s brutal murder was an event that drew national attention to the atrocities and violence that African Americans faced in the United States and became a civil rights rallying cry.

The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, which Congress passed on March 7, would make it possible to prosecute a crime as a lynching when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime results in death or serious bodily injury.

“After more than 200 failed attempts to outlaw lynching, Congress is finally succeeding in taking a long-overdue action by passing the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said when the chamber passed the bill.

A 2020 version of the bill set the maximum sentence as 10 years. The one Biden will sign comes with 30 years in prison and fines for anyone conspiring to commit an act of lynching that causes death or injury.

The bill passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 422-3, with eight members not voting. The Senate passed the bill by unanimous consent. Illinois Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush introduced this version in January 2021. He had introduced a bill as well in January 2019 and the House passed the bill 410-4, but that one stalled in the Senate.

Congress first considered anti-lynching legislation more than 120 years ago. It had failed to pass anti-lynching legislation nearly 200 times, starting with a bill introduced in 1900 by North Carolina Rep. George Henry White, the only Black member of Congress at the time.

In the early 1920s, the NAACP began its efforts to pass an anti-lynching bill. Federal hate crime legislation eventually was passed in the 1990s — decades after the civil rights movement.

Two white men, Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam, were accused but acquitted by a jury composed entirely of white men. Bryant and Milam later told a reporter that they kidnapped and killed Till.

Countryman called Till’s mother’s actions an “extraordinary campaign of shame on the nation.”

