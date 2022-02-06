MINNEAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — Protests continued Sunday over the fatal shooting of Amir Locke by a Minneapolis SWAT team during the execution of a no-knock warrant.

Over the weekend, other protests included a car caravan outside of City Hall, where cars blocked traffic while people honked, chanted and marched outside their cars in subfreezing temperatures.

On Sunday, protesters gathered at interim Minneapolis Police Chief Amelia Huffman’s house to demand police accountability and transparency from city leaders as they investigate Locke’s shooting death by police early Wednesday morning.

Locke’s parents say he was executed after he was startled from a deep sleep and reached for a legal firearm to protect himself. Locke had no criminal record, his family has said, and had a license and concealed carry permit for his gun.

Authorities identified Mark Hanneman as the officer who shot Locke. He’s currently on administrative leave.

Crosses with Amir Locke’s name on them were placed around the scene of Sunday’s protest, and dozens of protesters stood by Huffman’s front yard.

Some protesters say they want Huffman and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to resign, especially after police body camera footage came out Friday and it was revealed that Locke’s name was not on the warrant police used.

Frey issued a moratorium on no-knock warrants in Minneapolis, but demonstrators still want more action to be taken.

“We’re going to see the continuation of these protests, we’re going to see the demanding of justice and hopefully we’ll see this cop fired charged and convicted,” said DJ Hooker, a community activist. “Maybe some of these politicians, instead of just saying Black Lives Matter on the campaign trail, will actually put their money where their mouth is and sign some bills to actually get us protection out here.”



