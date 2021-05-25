‘To me, it feels like just the beginning’: Supporters and family mark one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 25: People look over a photography installation during a celebration of George Floyd’s life on May 25, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. One year has passed since George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. His death led to worldwide protests and calls for police reform or abolition. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — At George Floyd Square in Minneapolis Tuesday, a nine-minute and twenty-nine second moment of silence was held to mark one year since Floyd’s death at the site.

The words “I can’t breathe” took on a new meaning around the world. The Floyd family met Monday with President Joe Biden at the White House as demonstrations happened in cities across the country — from New York to Los Angeles, and of course, in Minneapolis.

“Lots of healing. Lots of change. Just coming together in unity,” said Holly Marshall, who attended the Minneapolis rally.

“I just think about his family. I think about his community. I think about his daughter. It is just painful,” Erin Gallas, another attendee.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd, but Floyd’s girlfriend says that conviction is not the end of the movement. While some may have thought the verdict would be the end, Courteney Ross disagrees.

“To me, it feels like just the beginning,” said Ross. “Now I feel like I have been launched into taking some action and I feel like the world feels that way too.”

Also on the anniversary of Floyd’s murder, however, violence near the square where he died. As journalists were reporting live Monday morning, more than two dozen gunshots were heard.

One person was struck and taken to the hospital. The suspect fled and is still being sought, according to police.