Woman in widely seen hotel confrontation charged in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — A 22-year-old California woman who wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and tackled him at a New York City hotel in a widely seen video has been charged after returning to the city.

New York City police said Miya Ponsetto was charged Saturday in Manhattan with attempted robbery, grand larceny, acting in a manner injurious to a child and two counts of attempted assault.

NYPD detectives flew to California on Thursday with a warrant for her arrest.

Ponsetto’s confrontation with 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. on Dec. 26 at Manhattan’s Arlo Hotel was recorded and posted online by his father, jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold.