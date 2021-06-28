After nearly two days of painstaking searches of the pancaked rubble that was once a Surfside, Florida condo complex, it’s hard not to compare the scene to Ground Zero in New York after the 9/11 attacks. A trapped survivor shares the experience of waiting for his rescue.
Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.
A 9/11 survivor’s story of being rescued from the rubble
After nearly two days of painstaking searches of the pancaked rubble that was once a Surfside, Florida condo complex, it’s hard not to compare the scene to Ground Zero in New York after the 9/11 attacks. A trapped survivor shares the experience of waiting for his rescue.