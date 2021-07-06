A lighter look at the news of the week from July 2nd.

Radio
Posted: | Updated:

Commentator S.E. Cupp and TV host Ben Gleibit take a lighter look at the news of the week, from Meghan McClain’s departure from “The View” to outrage over the “word police” to a worker’s impressive tackle of a deer in a Wisconsin Wal-Mart.

Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com