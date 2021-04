President Joe Biden on Friday will order the creation of a bipartisan commission to study potential reforms to the Supreme Court, the White House said, including whether to expand the number of justices, a key goal of progressive Democrats. But one Justice says those seeking changes should think “long and hard” about reform proposals.

