Audio: Biden presses for $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan; meets with bipartisan governors, mayors

Radio
Posted: | Updated:
President Joe Biden met Friday with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House as part of his push to give financial relief from the coronavirus pandemic to state and local governments.

Listen to the latest news headlines from NewsNation affiliate WGN Radio

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com