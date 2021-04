Both sides rested their case at the murder trial of former officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd Thursday, with closing arguments set for Monday.

MINNEAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — Both sides rested their case at the murder trial of former officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd Thursday, with closing arguments set for Monday.

The defense rested without putting Chauvin on the stand, wrapping up after two days of testimony to the prosecution’s two weeks.