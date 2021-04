The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd continued Friday with testimony from officers who secured the scene after the deadly arrest.

MINNEAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd continued Friday with testimony from officers who secured the scene after the deadly arrest.

A Minneapolis homicide investigator described Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck during the May 25, 2020 arrest as “totally unnecessary” and “top-tier, deadly force.”