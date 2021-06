Wildlife officials are encouraging safety amid a rise in residential bear encounters across the country and following a Southern California teen’s close encounter with a bear in her backyard.

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Wildlife officials are encouraging safety amid a rise in residential bear encounters across the country and following a Southern California teen’s close encounter with a bear in her backyard.

California Fish and Wildlife officials say more than 30 bear sightings have been reported in Los Angeles County alone so far this year. Wildlife experts say bears are roaming into residential neighborhoods for good reason.