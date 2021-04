Public outrage is growing over the death of Marvin Scott III, a Black man who died while in custody after being arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor marijuana possession earlier this month.

MCKINNEY, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Public outrage is growing over the death of Marvin Scott III, a Black man who died while in custody after being arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor marijuana possession earlier this month.

Thursday, seven detention officers were fired in connection to his death and Friday, NewsNation’s Markie Martin spoke to his parents.