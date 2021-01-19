Audio: First lady Melania Trump releases farewell message

Radio
Posted: | Updated:
As the presidential transition is underway, first lady Melania Trump delivered a farewell message Monday, thanking frontline workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic and calling on Americans to “remember that violence is never the answer.” Listen to the first lady's full farewell message, and read more here.

Listen to the latest news headlines from NewsNation affiliate WGN Radio

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story