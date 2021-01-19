Audio: First lady Melania Trump releases farewell message Radio Posted: Jan 18, 2021 / 11:12 PM CST | Updated: Jan 18, 2021 / 11:12 PM CST As the presidential transition is underway, first lady Melania Trump delivered a farewell message Monday, thanking frontline workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic and calling on Americans to “remember that violence is never the answer.” Listen to the first lady's full farewell message, and read more here. Listen to the latest news headlines from NewsNation affiliate WGN Radio Latest on U.S. Capitol RiotsTracking coronavirus vaccine distributionThe latest on coronavirus stimulusTransition of PowerFind WGN America on your TVDownload the NewsNation Now App