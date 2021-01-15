Audio: Health and technology companies partner to create digital COVID-19 vaccination passport Radio Posted: Jan 14, 2021 / 11:18 PM CST | Updated: Jan 14, 2021 / 11:18 PM CST A group of health and technology companies has partnered to develop a digital COVID-19 vaccination passport. Read more here. Listen to the latest news headlines from NewsNation affiliate WGN Radio Latest on U.S. Capitol RiotsTracking coronavirus vaccine distributionThe latest on coronavirus stimulusTransition of PowerFind WGN America on your TVDownload the NewsNation Now App