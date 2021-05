Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, despite issues at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Biden administration is making huge efforts to move unaccompanied migrant children out of crowded border stations.

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, despite issues at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Biden administration is making huge efforts to move unaccompanied migrant children out of crowded border stations.

At a hearing Thursday, Mayorkas said the number of unaccompanied children in those stations went from 5,700 in late March to under 500 this week.