Audio: Illegal crossings at US-Mexico border up 6% in January 2021

Illegal border crossings were up 6% in January 2021 over the prior month, according to the US Border Patrol, which some experts attribute to migrants believing they’ll get better treatment from the Biden administration. Dean Reynolds reports.

