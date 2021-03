Activists in Minneapolis now control a barricaded area near where George Floyd died.

It’s been the site of some violence in recent weeks. Tuesday, prosecutors charged in man in connection with a shooting near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, affectionately known as George Floyd Square

NewsNation gained an exclusive look inside the George Floyd Memorial ‘autonomous zone,’ a space where outsiders aren’t always welcomed.