(NewsNation Now) — Every year as April draws to a close, a familiar face inevitably reemerges on social media to make a simple pronouncement: “IT’S GONNA BE MAY.”

The now-ubiquitous meme was first created by NSYNC fan Kianna Davis for her personal calendar in 2012, but now reemerges organically every year.