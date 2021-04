The Pentagon is deploying more doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the armed forces in the United States and overseas.

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Pentagon is deploying more doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the armed forces in the United States and overseas.

Vaccine fears have stopped some service members from stepping up to get the shot. As recently as mid-February, more than 400,000 active-duty troops were refusing shots — creating a potential threat to national security.