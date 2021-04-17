MINNEAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — In anticipation of a verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derick Chauvin, set to come as early as next week, the city of Minneapolis is preparing for protests and civil unrest. Preparation comes as demonstrators continue to protest the city’s streets to demand justice for Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was shot by a white police officer during a traffic stop.
Audio: Minneapolis prepares for Chauvin trial verdict in wake of Daunte Wright’s death
