More than 1,700 shots fired during 12-hour period on New Year’s Eve and Day in Fresno

Both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day were particularly busy for Fresno Police officers, with hundreds of ShotSpotter alerts received. From 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day there were over 340 guns shot off in the city limits — letting off approximately 1,700 rounds. Fresno Police received around 1,000 calls. NewsNation’s Felicia Bolton reports.