Audio: More than 30 lawmakers call for investigation into ‘suspicious’ access to Capitol Complex ahead of breach

More than 30 lawmakers call for investigation into 'suspicious' access to Capitol Complex ahead of breach

Posted: Jan 14, 2021 / 06:35 AM CST | Updated: Jan 14, 2021 / 06:35 AM CST

More than 30 Democratic members of Congress are calling for an investigation into what they believe were suspicious tours of the U.S. Capitol, alleging that the visitors to the Capitol Complex on Tuesday appeared to be "associated" with the Wednesday rally ahead of the breach of the Capitol building.