Audio: President Donald Trump impeached for the second time, what’s next Radio Posted: Jan 14, 2021 / 06:17 AM CST | Updated: Jan 14, 2021 / 06:26 AM CST Donald Trump on Wednesday became the first president in the U.S. to be impeached by the House of Representatives twice. As heard on NewsNation on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2021. Read more here. Listen to the latest news headlines from NewsNation affiliate WGN Radio Latest on U.S. Capitol RiotsTracking coronavirus vaccine distributionThe latest on coronavirus stimulusTransition of PowerFind WGN America on your TVDownload the NewsNation Now App