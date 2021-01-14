Audio: President Donald Trump impeached for the second time, what’s next

Donald Trump on Wednesday became the first president in the U.S. to be impeached by the House of Representatives twice. As heard on NewsNation on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2021. Read more here.

