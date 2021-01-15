Audio: President-elect Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9 trillion into pandemic-hit economy Radio Posted: Jan 14, 2021 / 11:14 PM CST | Updated: Jan 14, 2021 / 11:14 PM CST President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan Thursday to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up the vaccine rollout and providing financial help to individuals, states and local governments and businesses struggling with the prolonged economic fallout. Read more about Biden's plan here. Listen to the latest news headlines from NewsNation affiliate WGN Radio Latest on U.S. Capitol RiotsTracking coronavirus vaccine distributionThe latest on coronavirus stimulusTransition of PowerFind WGN America on your TVDownload the NewsNation Now App