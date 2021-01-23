Audio: Remembering Hank Aaron, baseball’s home run king Radio Posted: Jan 22, 2021 / 11:40 PM CST | Updated: Jan 22, 2021 / 11:40 PM CST American baseball legend Henry “Hank” Aaron has died at 86. President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Bob Kendrick, joined NewsNation to reflect on Aaron's life and legacy. Listen to the latest news headlines from NewsNation affiliate WGN Radio Inauguration Day coverageLatest on U.S. Capitol riotsTracking COVID-19 vaccine distributionLatest on coronavirus stimulusFind WGN America on your TVDownload the NewsNation Now App