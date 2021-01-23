Audio: Remembering Hank Aaron, baseball’s home run king

American baseball legend Henry “Hank” Aaron has died at 86. President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Bob Kendrick, joined NewsNation to reflect on Aaron's life and legacy.

