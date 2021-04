A House Ethics Committee has opened an ethics probe into embattled Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, citing allegations of sexual and other misconduct, coming amid a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls.

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A House Ethics Committee has opened an ethics probe into embattled Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, citing allegations of sexual and other misconduct, coming amid a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls.

The committee said in a statement Friday attributed to the Democratic chairman and the ranking Republican member that it has begun the investigation and will gather additional information about the allegations.