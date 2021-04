A nationwide shortage of truck drivers could lead to higher prices at the gas pump. The average gallon of gas costs just under $3, which’s expected to rise if the shortage continues, according to AAA.

The trucker shortage is being attributed to commercial driver’s license wait times, which is taking even longer than normal due to the pandemic, and the problem could cause drivers to look for different careers.