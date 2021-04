He has already rolled back several policies enacted by former President Donald Trump. One policy that was put in place at the start of the pandemic is still in effect and it’s leading to the expulsion of thousands of parents and children caught at the border.

NEAR EL PASO, Texas (NewsNation Now) — With more than 23,000 unaccompanied minors in U.S. custody, President Joe Biden says it’s a situation that needs to be handled humanely.

He has already rolled back several policies enacted by former President Donald Trump. One policy that was put in place at the start of the pandemic is still in effect and it’s leading to the expulsion of thousands of parents and children caught at the border.