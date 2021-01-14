Audio: Thousands of National Guard arrive in Washington early for inauguration security after deadly Capitol siege

Thousand of National Guard members arrived in Washington ahead of next week's inauguration after last week's deadly violence at the Capitol. As heard on NewsNation on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Read more here.

