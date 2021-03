Thousands of children are currently in U.S. custody after crossing the southern border as unaccompanied minors.

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — More than 2,000 miles from the U.S. Mexico border, Nora Sandigo is working the phones in her house on the outskirts of Miami. Her goal? Cut down on the significant backlog of children awaiting reunification with their parents.

NewsNation caught up with her as she was in the midst of making calls.