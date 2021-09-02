Banfield: Afghanistan without America; Ida aftermath

A State Department official confirmed Wednesday that the majority of Afghans who worked for the U.S. during the Afghanistan War were not rescued in time prior to our departure.

Now, there are fears the Taliban could be using American technology to hunt them down, such as U.S. biometric equipment that we used to capture retina scans, fingerprints and biographical information of every Afghan who helped us. It’s a nightmare scenario for those Afghans left on the ground — and their friends and family back home.

Also on “Banfield,” thousands of homes and businesses are back on the grid in New Orleans. That means almost 1 million are spending another night in the dark and the heat.