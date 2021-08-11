Banfield: Andrew Cuomo’s surprise resignation

He may very well be surrounded by friends and family at the governor’s mansion in Albany but make no mistake, Andrew Cuomo is a man on an island — having just gone through the gauntlet of what could be the worst day of his life.

Cuomo resigned in disgrace and is leaving office in two weeks.

There are very few who could imagine what he’s going through, but Rod Blagojevich just might.

The former governor of Illinois did not resign office but instead was arrested in 2008 on corruption charges. He was impeached in 2009 and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Also, an update on the NXIVM sex cult case that captured that nation’s attention.