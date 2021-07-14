Banfield: Britney developments, Cosby’s spokesperson and Tim Gunn

On this episode of ‘Banfield’, author Haley Moss, investigative journalist Diane Diamond and lawyer Troy Martin discuss the day’s developments in Britney Spears’ conservatorship fight. Then, Bill Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt talks about what could be next for the comedian now that he’s out of prison. Making the Cut host Tim Gunn talks about fashion trends and how he’s honed his personality.



