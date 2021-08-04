Banfield: Cuomo faces near-certain impeachment following AG report; Former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich weighs in

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo defended himself Tuesday by denying pretty much everything he’s been accused of in a searing report released from New York’s attorney general.

After months of investigation, the A.G.’s office found Cuomo sexually harassed no fewer than 11 women in recent years — most of them current or former state employees.

In one case, Cuomo allegedly retaliated against an accuser who went public.

Hours after the report was released, President Joe Biden publicly called on Cuomo to resign, and the speaker of the New York State Assembly said the report from that independent investigation indicates someone “not fit for office” — speaking of Governor Cuomo.

