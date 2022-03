In the world of the Russian super-rich, not even “true love” is safe.

That’s true, at least, for Igor Sechin, the CEO of the Russian state oil company Rosneft, who had his super-yacht seized by French authorities.

Sechin was the deputy prime minister of Russia in Vladimir Putin’s cabinet from 2008 to 2012 and is sometimes referred to as “Darth Vadar” by Russian media.